As The Week Turned Along With Our Stomachs, We’re Made To Feel Sorry For Spoiled Bureaucrats Who Don’t Get Their Way. They Along With The Democrats, MSM, & Deep State Want America To Be Stupid Again



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - BML Commentary - As the week turned, America remains hostage to a senseless impeachment charade. And the Dems are becoming increasingly complicit with a Deep State coup of a duly elected president. How much more of this parade of entitled and self-anointed bureaucrats must we endure. They really must think half of America is stupid.



9:32-9:58a ET - Dr John Zmirak - The Senior Editor at Stream.org talks the impeachment show, Putting Lipstick On A Pig-the Erdogan Press Conference and Marco Rubio proposed hybrid alternative to capitalism and socialism.



10:06-10:29a - Rich Noyes - The Research Director at the Media Research Center takes an unbalanced view of the impeachment hearings, from the MSM perspective. Makes you wonder if we were watching the same show.



10:32-10:42a ET - Jason Morse - Let’s think outside the oven this Thanksgiving. The Certified Executive Chef and grilling expert shares tips on why you should take your turkey to the grill.



10:46-10:58a ET - Glenn Stanton - Who’s happier, finds more meaning in life, and is more generous to the poor — liberals or conservatives?The director of Global Family Formation Studies at Focus on the Family and a research fellow at the Institute of Marriage and Family in Ottawa, Ontario answers the question.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Bonner Cohen - California Continues to Reel from Wildfires and Power Outages, Raising Questions About the State’s Environmental, Energy Policies. The senior fellow at the National Center for Public Policy Research, where he concentrates on energy, natural resources and international relations discusses.



11:32-11:58a ET - C Bradley Thompson - Professor of Political Philosophy at Clemson University and the Executive Director of the Clemson Institute for the Study of Capitalism talks about his new book, America's Revolutionary Mind: A Moral History of the American Revolution and the Declaration that Defined It. The book reconstructs the new system of thought and bold moral principles that originally galvanized the American spirit of liberty and unified us as a people.



