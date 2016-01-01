No Bombshells From The Impeachment Hearing As Expected, The Latest On Our Southern Border Wall and The Price For Resistance



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Jerome Corsi - President Trump's core campaign promise of 2016 was to build the wall on the southern border. The investigative journalist and senior staff writer for several conservative websites has an update along with his take aways from the impeachment House hearing.



9:32-9:58a ET - Megan Barth - Impeachment hearing is underway, and Democrats celebrate election of socialist. San Francisco DA who worked under Hugo Chavez. The co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project reports



10:06-10:29a - Kim Strassel - The Wall Street Journal columnist and bestselling author argues how the all-out "Resistance" has become dangerously reckless in its obstruction of President Trump.



10:32-10:42a ET - Maria Menounos - The Emmy Award-Winning Journalist & Host Encourage Dog Owners To Join Purina’s #DogThanking Movement



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Gianno Caldwell - Taken for Granted: How Conservativism Can Win Back the Americans That Liberalism Failed? The Fox News political analyst tackles some of our communities’ toughest challenges with timely insight from his own life: the story of how conservative values helped a kid from the South Side of Chicago find a life of opportunity.



11:32-11:42a ET - Julie Hartigan - Whether it’s turkey in November or fruit cake in December, hosting a holiday get-together doesn’t have to cause stress! The Entertaining Expert will share her simple tips for cutting time & cost without cutting class!



11:46-11:58a ET - David Wascow - the World Resource Institute’s International Climate Director talks about The Consequences of President Trump Withdrawing From the Paris Climate Agreement.







