Ignore Trump’s Stock Market Gains, The Dems Only Want Impeachment? But Will We Get The Whole Story?



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET- Dr Michael Busler- How Trump's Stock Market

Record Stacks Up as the Impeachment Probe hits a crucial point.

As impeachment goes public, the public policy analyst, and economics professor says, forget conventional wisdom.



9:32-9:42a ET- Jenny Beth Martin- Democrats coming out from behind closed doors to make their case. They say they have the facts to support impeachment. Soon, America will know if they do or not, or if this will be another Mueller flop. The Co-Founder and President of the Tea Party Patriots discusses.



9:46-9:58a ET- David Drucker- Senior congressional correspondent for the Washington Examiner talks impeachment hearings, and is Nikki Halley and Will Hurd prepping for 2024?



10:06-10:29a- Clint Emerson- The retired Navy SEAL and author of the bestselling 100 Deadly Skills talks about his latest book, The Right Kind of Crazy. He tells of an explosive, darkly funny, and often twisted account of being part of an elite team of operatives



10:32-10:42a ET-Kirk Langley- The regional vice president with Discount Tire covering the Minnesota region shares how we can keep it safe on the road this winter season. With snowfall and rain resulting in black ice, even walking outside can be hazardous. On the road, it’s especially dangerous.



10:46-10:58a ET-Jordan Sekulow- Executive Director of the American Center for Law and Justice is on President Trump’s legal team and will be the main spokesperson during impeachment hearings over the next few weeks. He’s sharing what we can expect.



11:06-11:29a ET-David Limbaugh- The #1 National Best Seller discusses his latest political book, Guilty By Reason of Insanity, Why Democrats Must Not Win. For over two centuries, Americans of all parties have battled through disagreements with civility, rationality, and a unified love for all things American. No longer. The Democratic Party has traded reason for extremism, radicalizing to the point of insanity.



11:32-11:42a ET-Lew Uhler- The Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee explains that The Wealth Tax historically has never worked. And the good news on our economy keeps rolling along with employee hourly rates increasing and job upgrades.



11:46-11:58a ET-David Benham- Half of the Twin Benham Brothers talks about his latest movie with Kevin Sorbo, Reliant. It will be available on DVD come December 3rd.





