9:06-9:28a ET - BML Commentary - Reviewing the Sunday News Shows, from House Democrats Ready To Go Public, Will Minds Be Changed? Schiff Remains The Gatekeeper for Witnesses and should Whistle Blower Be Protected. What and When Did Chairman Schiff Know About The WB?



9:32-9:58a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - “The Wall” — the Vietnam War Memorial on the National Mall in Washington. D.C., honoring those who died in the Vietnam War — was dedicated this week (Nov. 13) in 1982, but not before another war was fought. The award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker shares.



10:06-10:29a - Gretchen Smith - Veterans are 50% more likely to commit suicide than someone who hasn't served. The USAF Vet and founder of Code of Vets discusses



10:32-10:42a ET - Seda Goff - Making the transition to civilian life is one of the greatest challenges for veterans. For veteran entrepreneurs, it can be an even bigger challenge. The Director of Veteran Entrepreneurs at PenFed Credit Union and Suzie Mills, an Air Force veteran and owner of Honest Soul Yoga discuss.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews Midway, Last Christmas and Playing with Fire.



11:06-11:29a ET - Deanna Lynn - When Modeling Turns Into Sex Trafficking…She is the author of a her new book called, Purchased: Leaving the Sex Trade. The former model and now theologian shares her redeeming story.



11:32-11:42a ET - Dr Phyllis Zee - New Survey Uncovers How Insomnia & Sleeping Difficulties Affect Quality Of Life. The Chief of Sleep Medicine, Department of Neurology at Northwestern University reports



11:46-11:58a ET - Tom Junod - Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Rogers and the journalist who is here tom tell the story.





