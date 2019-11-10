« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Paracast — November 10, 2019  (Read 8 times)

Gene Steinberg

  • Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 477
  • Karma: +2/-0
    • The Paracast — The Gold Standard of Paranormal Radio
The Paracast — November 10, 2019
« on: Today at 03:50:29 am »
Gene and Randall present UFO researcher and podcaster Martin Willis. Martin has been fascinated with the subject of UFOs since his youth, yet he was on the fence about the subject until he experienced a personal sighting in 2006 in Carmel Valley, CA. Pondering what UFOs may be, or if they are possibly extraterrestrial, helped spark his interest to another level. Martin thinks we may never find out what people are really seeing, but in his opinion, it is a most important and exciting puzzle to solve. Whatever the answer will be, he doesn’t think it will be mundane. In his day job, Martin is a longtime antique and fine art appraiser.


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Database Error

Please try again. If you come back to this error screen, report the error to an administrator.
Back