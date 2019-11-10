Gene and Randall present UFO researcher and podcaster Martin Willis. Martin has been fascinated with the subject of UFOs since his youth, yet he was on the fence about the subject until he experienced a personal sighting in 2006 in Carmel Valley, CA. Pondering what UFOs may be, or if they are possibly extraterrestrial, helped spark his interest to another level. Martin thinks we may never find out what people are really seeing, but in his opinion, it is a most important and exciting puzzle to solve. Whatever the answer will be, he doesn’t think it will be mundane. In his day job, Martin is a longtime antique and fine art appraiser.