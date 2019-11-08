Why Democrats Must Not Win, Radicalization To The Point Of Insanity, Stock Market Still Going Strong and Alex Kendrick Talks Overcomer



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - David Limbaugh - The #1 National Best Seller discusses his latest political book, Guilty By Reason of Insanity, Why Democrats Must Not Win. For over two centuries, Americans of all parties have battled through disagreements with civility, rationality, and a unified love for all things American. No longer. The Democratic Party has traded reason for extremism, radicalizing to the point of insanity.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - Stock Market going strong, Warren’s Impossible Dream of Medicare for All and don’t look for any more rate reductions from the Fed. America’s Money Answers Man tells us all.



9:32-9:58a ET - Alex Kendrick - The Co-Writer/Director plays Coach John Harrison in the movie Overcomer, and he talks about the movie’s success, audience response and the digital release coming November 26th and DVD/Blu-ray on December 17th



10:06-10:29a - Guy Snodgrass - HOLDING THE LINE: Inside Trump's Pentagon with Secretary Mattis is an insider's sometimes shocking account of how the Defense Secretary led the US military through global challenges while serving as a crucial check on the Trump Administration.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Lisa Richardson - As we approach cold and flu season, it’s important to remember how important it is to take care of your health. This is particularly important for cancer patients receiving chemotherapy. Director of CDC’s Division of Cancer Prevention and Control and a breast cancer survivor, speaker, trainer, podcaster and political official discuss.



10:46-10:58a ET - David Benham - Half of the Twin Benham Brothers talks about his latest movie with Kevin Sorbo, Reliant. It will be available on come December 3rd.



11:06-11:29a ET - Hank Hanegraaff - Truth Matters, Life Matters More

Join the Bible Answer Man, as he shares the unexpected beauty of an authentic Christian life



11:32-11:42a ET - Stephen Bulgarelli - For 12 years, Applebee's has served free meals to veterans and active duty military personnel on Veteran's Day. This year, on November 11th they will do so again and the Chief Culinary Officer at Applebee’s, is talking about some of the delicious items from their exclusive Veterans Day menu.



11:46-11:58a ET - JJ Wright - Produced by the Grammy-award winning and Billboard Chart topping composer, musician and choir director at the University of Notre Dame, Vespers for the Immaculate Conception is a unique, beautiful recording that brings audiences a new vision of sacred music.





