What Did America Learn From Killing Al Baghdadi? Thank You Dems For Re-Electing Donald Trump and Magic Time In Hollywood



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - John Guandolo - What Can We Learn from the Hunt For & Killing of Islamic State Leader Al Baghdadi? The President and Founder of Understanding The Threat, the only organization in the nation which provides a detailed assessment of the enemy threat in your local area explains



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Democrats Can Thank Their Own Impeachment Resolution For Trump’s Reelection Next November says the Co-Founder and President of the Tea Party Patriots.



9:46-9:58a ET - Hawk Koch - Magic Time: My Life In Hollywood is a book about a man with a namesake. A man with a GIANT for a father, carrying a legacy that was impossible to live up to much less surpass. However, this is a book about a man that did just that. He carved out his own massively successful career in Hollywood



10:06-10:29a - James Hirsen - The impeachment process continues. Will we ever get out from closed doors? Why are an increasing number of Americans seeing this as unfair?” And how will this impact the Democrats’ bid for power? The bestselling author, media and legal analyst discusses the latest



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Danielle Becker - More than three million people in the United States are affected by epilepsy, with 150,000 new cases reported each year. The epilepsy specialist with Penn Medicine shares the latest.



10:46-10:58a ET - Brian Kilmeade - The co-host of Fox & Friends and host of the Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio, discusses his latest book, Sam Houston & The Alamo Avengers, the fight for Texas leading up to, and following the massacre of ~250 Texans by the Mexican Army in 1836.



11:06-11:58a ET - Jim Quinn - The legendary sports lawyer who spearheaded free agency talks about his new book, Don’t Be Afraid To Win: How Free Agency Changed the Business of Pro Sports



11:32-11:58a ET - Tom Tancredo - Former U.S. Congressman serves as Advisory Board Member for We Build The Wall. He was author of the famous Bush Era book called In Mortal Danger: The Battle for America's Border and Security discusses immigration, and the latest DC politics.







