9:06-9:28a ET - Michael Rubin - Former Pentagon official whose major research areas are the Middle East, Turkey, Iran and diplomacy says, Syria could be Turkey’s Vietnam, the killing of Al Bagdhadi and The US should sanction Germans trading with Iran.



9:32-9:42a ET - Sam Talbot - November is Diabetes Awareness Month and the Celebrity Chef is Inspiring Others with Diabetes to Live More and Worry Less.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a - Robert Curry - The author of Reclaiming Common Sense, Finding Truth in a Post-Truth World takes a dive into Political Correctness versus Common Sense. Can they cohabitate?



10:32-10:42a ET - Marie Moody - Just in time for National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, the pet expert is here to tell us all about the benefits of adopting a senior dog, why you should consider rescuing a senior dog in November, and what her company Stella and Chewy’s is doing with their Journey Home Fund program to help these animals in need.



10:46-10:58a ET - Al Perrotta - The managing editor of The Stream.org reports the latest on the Whistleblower and the discovery that this Vineland guy was an Obama-ite who trash talked Americans in front of Russians and others, according to a higher ranking dude who crossed his path



11:06-11:58a ET - Jerry Trousdale - Christianity is growing faster than at any time in history. So why is the church in Europe and America stagnant or declining, and what will it take for that to change? The former missionary among a Muslim people group in Africa and pastor of two mission sending churches shares.



11:32-11:58a ET - Ray Comfort - The Founder & CEO of Living Waters and the bestselling author of more than 80 books discusses his latest book, Jesus In Red, a call to Experience God’s Peace and Presence as You Reflect on The Awe-Inspiring Teachings of Christ!











