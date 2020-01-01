Reviewing The Sunday News Shows, A Polarizing Impeachment Vote, Latest on Gen’l Flynn, ISIS Leader Is Dead, Lawyer Upping Of Deep Staters, and The Battle for America’s Borders.



9:06-9:28a ET - BML Commentary - Reviewing the Sunday News Shows, from the Death of ISIS Leader Baghdadi to Durham Investigation Goes Criminal; Doors Still Closed on Dem Non-Impeachment Impeachment While Former Trump Strategist says Pelosi’s plan is working.



9:32-9:42a ET - Robert Traynham - The head of Public Affairs at Facebook discusses what Facebook is doing to combat false information and Foreign Interference on its platform ahead of the 2020 election.



9:46-9:58a ET - Noah Harpster & Micah Fitzerman-Blue - Filmmakers and Writers of the new Tom Hanks movie, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood talk about the movie coming to the big screen on Nov 22nd.



10:06-10:29a - Peter Pitts - Socialized medicine and why Medicare for All will never work in the US, plus the Curse of Vapor Madness. The Former FDA Associate Commissioner and President/co-founder of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest explains



10:32-10:42a ET - Dennis Slamon - Approximately 30 percent of women diagnosed with earlier stages of breast cancer will eventually develop a form of the disease for which there is no cure – metastatic breast cancer. The Director of Clinical/Translational Research of the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center at UCLA and a metastatic breast cancer patient discuss.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews Harriet, and Terminator, Dark Fate.



11:06-11:58a ET - Bill Gertz - National security columnist for the Washington Times and senior editor of the Washington Free Beacon and China Expert talks about his latest book, Deceiving The Sky-Inside Communist China’s Drive for Global Supremacy.



11:32-11:42a ET - Dr Joshua Halpern - It’s no secret men can be notoriously bad about keeping up regular doctor’s visits. This November marks National Men’s Health Awareness month. The Urologist and assistant professor at Northwestern Medicine is empowering men to take charge of their health.



11:32-11:58a ET - Christina Adams - The award-winning writer whose new book, CAMEL CRAZY: A Quest for Miracles in the Mysterious World of Camels shares her journey of discovery about the many beneficial properties of camel milk.

