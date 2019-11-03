Gene and Randall introduce Kelly Farmer, host of the Explaining Esoterica podcast. On her show, Kelly explores the ideas and theories of researchers in the areas of Ufology, mythology, consciousness, and ancient civilizations. Her goal is to bring these concepts and research to the greater population, especially to those who may not have had much exposure to the various subjects covered. She interviews members of the community to discuss these deeper subjects and showcase their research in a visual and easily digestible format. By discussing it from an analytical point of view, she helps her audience gain a better understanding of the hard work these researchers do.