Dems All In For Impeachment, Is This Their Desperate Hail Mary? So Why Put America Through All This?  What’s The Historic Perspective and Significance?


3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Liz Peek - The impact of the Dems’ Relentless Pursuit  Impeachment on business and the American psyche.  The Fox News contributor and former top ranked Wall Street analyst has all the details.     

9:32-9:58a ET - John Whitehead - Impeachment Madness finds another level of unfairness. Is this the American Way? Constitutional attorney, author, founder and president of The Rutherford Institute and author of "Battlefield America: The War on the American People" reports

10:06-10:29a - Bill Gertz - National security columnist for the Washington Times and senior editor of the Washington Free Beacon and China Expert talks about his latest book, Deceiving The Sky-Inside Communist China’s Drive for Global Supremacy.

10:32-10:42a ET - Peterson Farm - The Peterson Farm Brothers share tips on best practices for using store cards with their favorite retailers, and how store cards offer convenience and value for them.

10:46-10:58a ET - Paul Batura - The Vice President of Communication at Focus on the Family asks, What’s Happened To Halloween?

11:06-11:58a ET - Jean Watson -  The award winning Praise and Worship artist talks about her just released album, For Unto Us.

11:32-11:58a ET - Maureen Ferguson - Senior Policy Advisor for The Catholic Association discusses AG Bill Barr’s Religious Freedom Speech.
