General Flynn Case Twist, Graham Announces Resolution Condemning House Impeachment Process and Project Veritas Release More Video Showing CNN Bias



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Tracy Beanz - The investigative reporter and founder of UncoverDC Uncovers Surprising Evidence in the General Flynn Case, Pelosi now ready to move impeachment into the open, plus Code Of Vets fighting toe good fight for our vets.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Graham announces resolution condemning House impeachment inquiry process has 50 co-sponsors and California Governor threatens the safety of his Golden State constituents. The Co-Founder and President of the Tea Party Patriots discusses.



9:46-9:58a ET - Rachel Alexander - Senior editor at The Stream says father may be able to prevent his son from chemical castration and Project Veritas releases two more videos exposing CNN Bias.



10:06-10:29a - James Hirsen - Baghdad death, Durham criminal investigation starting to tighten noose and “deep staters” are lawyering up. The bestselling author, media and legal analyst discusses the latest



10:32-10:42a ET - Chris Gatz - National Get Smart About Credit Day is all about teaching people especially young people how to use credit wisely. The head of CreditWise shares some healthy credit habits.



10:46-10:58a ET - Joe Six Pack - Author of Socialism Sucks ...Your Money From Your Pocket says, “Imagine working hard to earn or achieve something, then after you get it, you're told you must give some or all of it away in the name of fairness.”



11:06-11:58a ET - Jonathan Cahn - The Messianic Rabbi caused a worldwide stir with the release of The New York Times best seller, The Harbinger, and then The Mystery of the Shemitah, The Book of Mysteries, and The Paradigm. He now presents The Oracle, The Jubilean Mysteries Unveiled that demonstrates how God has used specific times and individuals like Mark Twain, Presidents Truman and Trump to fully redeem Israel.

