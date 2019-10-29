Latino Vote On The Rise Along With Hispanic Businesses, Media Seemingly Confused On How To Report The Death of Baghdadi, Plus Our Weekly Viral Videos



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Alfredo Ortiz - Latino Vote for President Trump 2020 continues to Rise as Hispanic Business Are Booming. The CEO of Job Creators Network discusses



9:32-9:42a ET - Scott Whitlock - Media’s Coverage of al-Baghdadi Death Creates Buzz. The associate editor for the Media Research Center's NewsBusters.org site explains.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a - Walter Hoye - As a people we know better. Legalizing abortion in the United States with the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton was a huge mistake. The President & Founder, Issues4Life Foundation talks about this and other unintended consequences.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Seema Verma - If you have a Medicare health or prescription drug plan, you only have until the end of Open Enrollment, December 7, to make changes to your 2020 plan. The Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services discusses



10:46-10:58a ET - Robert Orlando - Launching in theaters with a one-night-only Fathom Event on November 6, THE DIVINE PLAN shares the captivating parallels between the lives of President Ronald Reagan and Pope John Paul II. In a partnership that changed the world, could if have been part of what Reagan called “the divine plan?”



11:06-11:29a ET - Horace Cooper - Former constitutional law professor, and recognized legal commentator discusses leader Pelosi’s “non-impeachment impeachment, closed door hearings, and the constitutional challenges it is presenting.



11:32-11:58a ET - Eric Early - Trump was Right not to Trust Liar/Leaker Adam Schiff with Advance Notice of Baghdadi Killing. So Says Attorney and GOP opponent for Schiff’s Calif. Congressional Seat





