« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sun News Shows, ISIS Leader Dead, Lawyer Upping Of Deep Staters...  (Read 2 times)

blue rhino creative

  • Hero Member
  • *****
  • Posts: 518
  • Karma: +1/-2
Sun News Shows, ISIS Leader Dead, Lawyer Upping Of Deep Staters...
« on: Today at 10:15:46 am »
Reviewing The Sunday News Shows, ISIS Leader Is Dead, Lawyer Upping Of Deep Staters, and The Battle for America’s Borders 

3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - BML Commentary - Reviewing the Sunday News Shows, from the Death of ISIS Leader Baghdadi to Durham Investigation Goes Criminal; Doors Still Closed on Dem Non-Impeachment Impeachment While Former Trump Strategist says Pelosi’s plan is working. 

9:32-9:58a ET - Tom Tancredo - Former U.S. Congressman serves as Advisory Board Member for We Build The Wall. He was author of the famous Bush Era book called In Mortal Danger: The Battle for America's Border and Security discusses immigration, and the latest DC politics.

10:06-10:29a - John Tamny - Both the Dems and GOP Are wrong.  The Director of the Center for Economic Freedom at FreedomWorks offers a policy Guide for America’s Frustrated Independent Thinkers.

10:32-10:42a ET - Tony Ezell - Vice President of U.S. Connected Care and Insulins for Eli Lilly and Company announces Lilly’s Lower Price Insulin is now available.

10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews Jesus Is King, The Current War, Director’s Cut & The Great Alaskan Race

11:06-11:29a ET - Ellis Lucas - This month marks the release of Lucas’ new book, WANTED. In this powerful follow-up, he shares that nobody is without hope, whether though addiction, abuse, abandonment or disillusionment in life.

11:32-11:42a ET - Gabe Greenberg - New Technology will be showcased in Los Angeles TV Innovation Week November 11th and 12th. The GABBCON CEO & Founder shares

11:46-11:58a ET - Lew Uhler - The Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee talks the long & winding road to impeachment, The Right Size of Gov’t, and GOP wins in North Carolina and Louisiana.





Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Database Error

Please try again. If you come back to this error screen, report the error to an administrator.
Back