Reviewing The Sunday News Shows, ISIS Leader Is Dead, Lawyer Upping Of Deep Staters, and The Battle for America’s Borders



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - BML Commentary - Reviewing the Sunday News Shows, from the Death of ISIS Leader Baghdadi to Durham Investigation Goes Criminal; Doors Still Closed on Dem Non-Impeachment Impeachment While Former Trump Strategist says Pelosi’s plan is working.



9:32-9:58a ET - Tom Tancredo - Former U.S. Congressman serves as Advisory Board Member for We Build The Wall. He was author of the famous Bush Era book called In Mortal Danger: The Battle for America's Border and Security discusses immigration, and the latest DC politics.



10:06-10:29a - John Tamny - Both the Dems and GOP Are wrong. The Director of the Center for Economic Freedom at FreedomWorks offers a policy Guide for America’s Frustrated Independent Thinkers.



10:32-10:42a ET - Tony Ezell - Vice President of U.S. Connected Care and Insulins for Eli Lilly and Company announces Lilly’s Lower Price Insulin is now available.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews Jesus Is King, The Current War, Director’s Cut & The Great Alaskan Race



11:06-11:29a ET - Ellis Lucas - This month marks the release of Lucas’ new book, WANTED. In this powerful follow-up, he shares that nobody is without hope, whether though addiction, abuse, abandonment or disillusionment in life.



11:32-11:42a ET - Gabe Greenberg - New Technology will be showcased in Los Angeles TV Innovation Week November 11th and 12th. The GABBCON CEO & Founder shares



11:46-11:58a ET - Lew Uhler - The Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee talks the long & winding road to impeachment, The Right Size of Gov’t, and GOP wins in North Carolina and Louisiana.







