Self-Induced Chaos-What Happens When Truth Is Rejected, A Price To Pay For Impeachment & Trusting Our Constitution.



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - John Zmirak - Self-Induced Chaos, what happens when the Truth matters little and The Tibering of the Idols, and the Cleansing of the Temple. The Senior Editor of The Stream.org discusses.



9:32-9:58a ET - Lauren Wright - The Associate Research Scholar and Lecturer at the Woodrow Wilson School and Department of Politics at Princeton University says Impeachment Is Bad In The Short Term No Matter How You Slice It.



10:06-10:29a - Adam Carrington - To impeach, or not to impeach: Either way, trust our imperfect Constitution says the assistant professor of politics at Hillsdale College



10:32-10:42a ET - Doris Savron - According to a recent survey, nearly 1 in 3 women feel that there is a gender gap when it comes to workplace opportunity - with little sign of improvement. The Vice Provost of Academic Colleges at University of Phoenix explains



10:46-10:58a ET - Danny Huerta - The VP of parenting and youth at Focus on the Family talks about Halloween, the best way to share with your kids.



11:06-11:29a ET - Luke Goodrich - Attorney Tackles Hot-Button Religious Liberty Questions in New Book, Free To Believe, The Battle Over Religious Liberty In America



11:32-11:58a ET - Dean Reuter - The General Counsel of the Federalist Society for Law and Public Policy discusses his new book, The Hidden Nazi that exposes Hitler’s henchman General Hans Kammler, the monster behind the construction of Nazi slave labor sites and concentration camps who has been largely forgotten since his supposed “suicide” at the end of the war.



