Does Leader Pelosi Have Legal Standing For This Non-Impeachment Impeachment? Did Our Founding Fathers Expect Anything Like This? Plus Bar & Durham Expand Russian Origins Investigation



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Horace Cooper - Former constitutional law professor, and recognized legal commentator discusses leader Pelosi’s “non-impeachment impeachment, closed door hearings, and the constitutional challenges it is presenting.



9:32-9:58a ET - Megan Barth - Road to Impeachment continues behind closed doors, & Brennan And Clapper To Be Interviewed As Part Of Expanded Investigation Into Russia Probe Origins. The co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project reports



10:06-10:29a - Ashley Bratcher - She plays Abby Johnson in the much acclaimed movie “Unplanned.” She shares an insider perspective on shooting the movie and what it’s been like since she made the bold decision to be involved with an abortion movie.



10:32-10:42a ET - Jon Anderson - When it comes to a comfortable retirement, careful planning is everything. Head of Retirement Plan Solutions with Cetera Financial Groupshares tips for choosing the right fit in a sea of options.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - David Shestokas - The constitutional attorney talks impeachment, whistleblower and quid pro quo.



11:32-11:58a ET - Mary Bowden - Director of Soul to Sole Choreography talks about the hyper-sexualization of children under 12 in adult costumes, choreography and music.



