9:06-9:28a ET - John Guandolo - President and Founder of Understanding The Threat, the only organization in the nation which provides a detailed assessment of the enemy threat in your local area talks about Syria, Turkey Middle East and domestic imminent US threats



9:32-9:58a ET - Bill Pascoe - Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund Political Director and TPP’s Man in Washington talks, the Dems impossible search for a quid pro quo and a bi-partisan support for impeachment.



10:06-10:29a - James Hirsen - Pelosi still beating the drum beat of Impeachment behind closed doors and coming soon, the infamous IG Report. The bestselling author, media and legal analyst discusses the latest



10:32-10:42a ET - Jodi Grant - New Report from Fight Crime: Invest in Kids Identifies Hours During Which Most Juvenile Crime Occurs. Plus the far reaching benefits of Afterschool Programs.



10:46-10:58a ET - Ryan Mauro - The director of the Clarion Intelligence Network & Shillman Fellow for the Clarion Project, discusses the recent events in Syria, Kurds, Turkey & Russia.



11:06-11:29a ET - Terry Wardle - Unforgettable Memoir Tells Story of a Shocking Childhood and the Healing and Forgiveness That Followed Years Later. The popular author and speaker to pastors talks about his latest book, Some Kind of Crazy



11:32-11:42a ET - Dr Andrew Fredieu - A Stroke is a “Brain Attack” and Can Happen to Anyone at Any Age. World Stroke Day is a Reminder to BE FAST When Symptoms Appear. The Medical Director at Oklahoma Stroke & Neurological Institute, Hillcrest Medical Center discusses



11:46-11:58a ET - Mark Rose - The author, bush pilot and now filmmaker talks about his ministry and new movies coming in Spring 2020.





