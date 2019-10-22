Dems Idea To Compete With Robust Trump Economy Is, Give ‘em Socialism, Meanwhile They Continue To Waste Our Money On Whistleblowers and Russian Ghosts



9:06-9:28a ET - Chris Garcia - US Economy remains robust in spite of Democrat resistance and insistence for impeachment, but at what cost? Why are Hispanics, Blacks, women and freedom loving minorities scrambling to support Trump’s reelection? CEO of Vicar Financial, Inc. and a former senior Trump official at the U.S. Commerce Department discusses.



9:32-9:42a ET - Eddie Scarry - Should Republicans leak the I.D. of the 'whistleblower'? The commentary writer for the Washington Examiner asks.



9:46-9:58a - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a - Terry Beatley - Dr. Bernard Nathanson, 'America's Abortion King' gave her the keys to exposing all the lies the abortion industry is founded upon. And he will be honored with an upcoming DC Gala when the 1st Recipient of the ProLife Award will be presented. The Pro-Life Advocate, author and national speaker has details.



10:32-10:42a ET - Jonathan Reckford - A new book release, “Our Better Angels” shows how ordinary people are transforming the world around us. Habitat for Humanity International CEO and Author of Our Better Angels Association discusses.



10:46-10:58a ET - Al Perrotta - The latest on the Durham investigation, and Hillary pal, Moby persuaded by CIA FBI agents to post phony Steele Dossier on his highly popular social media site. Moby said the agents insisted the Dossier was 1000% legit. The managing editor of The Stream.org reports.



11:06-11:29a ET - Tammie Jo Shults - The pilot for Southwest Airlines who garnered national attention when she safely wrestled a commercial airliner to the ground after a catastrophic engine failure, saving the lives of 148 people. Her new book Nerves of Steel shares the story of her decade of service to our country as one of the Navy’s first female F/A-18 Hornet pilots.



11:32-11:58a ET - Guillermo Maldonado - Founder of King Jesus International Ministry--one of the fastest-growing multicultural churches in the United States talks about his new book, Created for Purpose



