The Paracast — October 20, 2019
« on: October 20, 2019, 04:09:10 am »
Gene and Randall present Fortean researcher and writer Brent Raynes, editor of Alternate Perception. In this episode, Raynes focuses on his 2019 book, “John A. Keel: The Man, The Myths, and the Ongoing Mysteries.” Keel’s theories about paranormal phenomena have inspired many researchers to consider new possibilities that might explain what’s going on, and Raynes has done an extensive study into Keel’s life and work. Raynes has traveled extensively across the U.S. and Canada interviewing numerous witnesses and researchers. He has taken a comprehensive global and historical perspective on the Ufological landscape. Raynes has also participated in Native American rituals and ceremonies, gaining valuable insights and information from his interactions with these wisdom keepers. His work has given him a broad perspective into interrelated experiences and disciplines of parapsychology, shamanism, Jungian archetypes and Ufology.


