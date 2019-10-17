Terrorized, Traumatized and Killed: The Police State’s Deadly Toll on America’s Children, Plus The Road To Impeachment Continues Behind Closed Doors



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - John Whitehead - Terrorized, Traumatized and Killed: The Police State’s Deadly Toll on America’s Children. Constitutional attorney, author, founder and president of The Rutherford Institute and author of "Battlefield America: The War on the American People" reports



9:32-9:58a ET - Megan Barth - Road to Impeachment continues behind closed doors and Schiff is controlling narrative with strategic leaks, How much voter fraud can we expecet in 2020, and Florida begins arming teachers. The co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project reports.



10:06-10:29a - Barry Zito - Just 3 years after signing a record-breaking MLB contract, he found himself at the bottom looking up. In his new book, Curveball, the Cy Young Award Winner and 2-time World Series Champion shares how he discovered his purpose and realized he could be loved no matter what.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Michael Reardon - FDA Approval Means Growing Number of Patients Will Have Access to Minimally Invasive Alternative to Open-Heart Surgery. Cardiac Surgeon and medical researcher who performed the first successful heart autotransplantation for a cancerous heart tumor in 1998 discusses



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:58a ET - Joel Gilbert - His new film and book release: The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America is a history changing investigative project that exposes the witness fraud at the heart of the Zimmerman case.



