JW Files Two More Lawsuits On Biden Ukraine China Scandal, The Uninspiring Democratic Debate, and Beware of Fake News



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Chris Farrell - Director of investigations and research for Judicial Watch updates us Two More Lawsuits filed on Biden Ukraine-China Scandal, plus Battles in Court to Question Hillary Clinton Under Oath.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Yet another hapless CNN Democratic Presidential Debate in search of a message that can resonate with anyone but the hard left. The Co-Founder and President of the Tea Party Patriots discusses.



9:32-9:58a ET - Dr Alveda King - The Evangelist and Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn for Priests for Life says, Beware of Fake News; Overcome Evil with Love and Kindness.



10:06-10:29a - James Hirsen - China Attempts to Censor the World. The bestselling author, media and legal analyst discusses the latest



10:32-10:42a ET - Wendi Whitmore - While hackers work all year round to find new ways to target consumers and businesses with cyberattacks, October marks the start of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Cybersecurity expert, Vice President, X-Force Threat Intelligence, IBM Security shares tips to keep us safe from hackers.



10:46-10:58a ET - Jefferson Moore - The actor, writer, producer talks about his latest documentary that he directed titled, National Anthem Girl.



11:06-11:29a ET - Jennifer Carroll - The unending impeachment harassment of the President, Trump’s withdrawal from Turkey/Syria and Last night’s Democratic Debate. The former Lieutenant Governor of Florida, former Executive Director of Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs and a Navy veteran, discusses



11:32-11:58a ET - Anthony Esolen - The author poet shares his latest creation, The Hundredfold, Songs for the Lord. It’s is book-length poem in praise of Christ in all his startling humanity.





