Our Federal Deficit Is Highest In 7 Years, Rates Are Dropping, Gold Is Up, and Our Weekly Viral Videos Report From The Good News Girl



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Dr Michael Busler - Our Federal Deficit is the highest in 7 years. How much of a threat to our national security is it really? And meanwhile, the US Trade deficit widens. Should we be concerned? Public policy analyst, and economics professor breaks it down.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - America’s Money Answer’s Man is back to discuss trade, rates dropping and gold on the rise.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a - Kim Strassel - The Wall Street Journal columnist and bestselling author argues how the all-out "Resistance" has become dangerously reckless in its obstruction of President Trump.



10:32-10:42a ET - Daniel Krook - Celebration in New York City Highlights Software Solutions and technologies created to save lives in the face of natural disasters. Chief Technology Officer of IBM Code and Response and Call for Code explains.



10:46-10:58a ET - Rachel Alexander - Senior editor at The Stream asks, Is Hillary really getting ready to run again? And leftists putting out fake news to fool conservatives.



11:06-11:29a ET - Becky Nordquist - Poignant New Music Recording & Devotional Book Project to be Unveiled on October 15, 2019, to Coincide with National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. The Singer-songwriter, worship leader, author, and speaker shares.



11:32-11:42a ET - Melissa Brown - Are Bullying and School Safety Fears Driving Our Kids Out of the Traditional Classroom? The director for Connections Academy online schools at Pearson shares.



11:46-11:58a ET-Mark Hancock- America Doesn’t Need Gun Control, It Needs More Father Figures. The head of a faith-based scouting organization Trail Life USA is offering a solution to prevent shootings and other attacks.







