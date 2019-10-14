This Year, It’s Columbus and Indigenous People’s Day! We’ll Also Review The Sunday News Shows Just To Keep You Informed



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - The award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker looks at the history behind Columbus Day and now, Indigenous People’s Day. Plus is Impeachment in Pres Trump’s Future?



9:32-9:58a ET - BML Commentary - Reviewing the Sunday News Shows, from the drum beat of Impeachment continues and the President’s latest military moves in Syria. When are the sanctions on Turkey coming?



10:06-10:29a - Sargis Sangari - To understand foreign policy, you must understand backyard wars. This Iranian born, former US Army LT Col understands how Turkey, Syria and Iran thinks and what America’s response should be.



10:32-10:42a ET - Trevor Riggen - Are you Red Cross Ready? American Red Cross Provides Tips on How to Prepare Ahead of an Emergency. Red Cross’ SVP of Disaster Cycle Services shares.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews The Adam’s Family, Gemini Man and Jexi.



11:06-11:29a ET - Sam Rohrer - The Biblical Duty of Political Leaders as conduits of Truth and Justice. So what happened? The president of American Pastors Network and the Pennsylvania Pastors Network, and Co-host of APN’s national radio program “Stand in the Gap Today,” discusses



11:32-11:58a ET - John Zmirak - Trump’s Abandonment of Syrian Christians and US Allies Could Doom Him and Pope Francis Endorses Attack on Conservative Christians. The Senior Editor at Stream.org reports. You decide.



