The Relentlessness of The Deep State, Dems’ Impeachment Insanity And Trumps Abandonment of Syrian Christians



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET-Jerome Corsi- He is silent no more. From Russia to Mueller, Ukraine and Biden, The American author, and political commentator discusses the relentlessness of the Deep State and the Shadow Gov’t of unelected Bureaucrats.



9:32-9:58a ET- John Zmirak – Trump’s Abandonment of Syrian Christians and US Allies Could Doom Him and Pope Francis Endorses Attack on Conservative Christians. The Senior Editor at Stream.org reports. You decide.



10:06-10:29a- Barry Zito- Just 3 years after signing a record-breaking MLB contract, he found himself at the bottom looking up. In his new book, Curveball, the Cy Young Award Winner and 2-time World Series Champion shares how he discovered his purpose and realized he could be loved no matter what.



10:32-10:42a ET-Cindy Anderson- New List Identifies the Most Iconic Projects That Have Changed the World in the Past Half-Century. Project Management Institute’s Vice President of Brand Management shares.



10:46-10:58a ET-Joanie DeBrito- Launch Into The Teen Years. The current Director of Parenting and Youth at Focus on the Family, draws from over 30 years of diverse experience as a parent educator, family life educator, school social worker, administrator and licensed mental health professional.



11:06-11:29a ET-Dr Alex McFarland- An alarming new study has found that 35 million youth raised in Christian homes will leave Christianity over the next 30 years, by 2050. The Director for Christian Worldview and Apologetics at the Christian Worldview Center of North Greenville University explains.



11:32-11:42a ET- Douglas Wyatt- The Research Director for Vibrant Life Initiative, a non-profit dedicated to educating the public shares how to take control of your own health with Colostrum LD.



11:46-11:58a ET- Samantha Mao- The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report





