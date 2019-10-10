The Art Of Deflection, What About Joe Biden’s Burisma Payoff? And Would Jesus Vote For Trump?



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Bill Federer - Revivals, Universities, & the preaching of Jonathan Edwards plus how a painting with this caption "This have I suffered for you; now what will you do for me?" changes the life of Count Nikolaus von Zinzendorf. The nationally known speaker, best-selling author, president of Amerisearch discusses



9:32-9:58a ET - Michael Rectenwald - Forget Hunter Biden’s payoff, Joe himself received 900,000 from Burisma and Big Tech meets Big Brother. The author of nine books including, Google Archipelago: The Digital Gulag and the Simulation of Freedom. He was a Professor at NYU from 2008 to 2019.



10:06-10:29a - Doug Giles - Founder and Editor of ClashDaily.com discusses the Evangelical vote and answers, “Would Jesus vote for Trump?”



10:32-10:42a ET - Jeffrey Fernandez - The Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Annual Election Period (AEP) is here, running from through December 7th. The Vice President, Western Segment for the Medicare Advantage products and MarketPoint at Humana discusses.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Megan Barth - Hunter Biden owns stake in Chinese company blacklisted by US, Durham investigation into origins of 2016 Trump campaign surveillance widens scope and White House won’t comply with Pelosi’s “illegitimate and unconstitutional” impeachment inquiry. The co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project reports



11:32-11:42a ET - Kevin Aries - 2 out of 3 people think commercial drivers are more interested in a schedule than safety. Reality is that only 3% of all severe crashes in the U.S. involve commercial trucks. Here to discuss this perception vs reality study is the leader of Global Product Success for Verizon Connect



11:46-11:58a ET - Steve Moore - Former Trump econ. advisor warns of depleted production of domestic energy production and reliance on unfriendly nations like Russia.





