9:06-9:28a ET - James Hirsen - From Mueller to Ukraine, what do the Dems have to show for the vote you gave them in 2018? The bestselling author, media and legal analyst unravels it all.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Congresswoman’s Office Calls the Cops on Conservative Constituents and Tea Party Patriots Action Files An Ethic’s Complaint Against Rep. Adam Schiff. The Co-Founder and President of the Tea Party Patriots has details.



9:46-9:58a ET - Grover Norquist - Real median household income has grown by $4,144 or 6.8 percent since President Trump took office, according to an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal. So why does the Fake News Media not want you to read all about it. The President of Americans for Tax Reform, America's preeminent center-right expert on taxes breaks it down.



10:06-10:29a - Dr Sebastian Gorka - Bestselling author, Strategist to the President in the Trump Administration and host of the wildly popular nationally syndicated radio show, AMERICA First, on the Salem Radio Network, talks about his new book, The War for America’s Soul.



10:32-10:58a ET - Tara Ross - Is the Electoral College anti-democratic? Some would say yes. After all, the presidential candidate with the most popular votes has nevertheless lost the election at least three times, including 2016. Retired lawyer and former Editor-in-Chief of the Texas Review of Law & Politics discusses her new book, Why We Need The Electoral College.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Arthur Garson - What are the most persistent misconceptions Americans have about medicine/healthcare in 2019, and how can we fix them? Director of the largest medical center in the world, the Health Policy Center in Houston, talks about his new book, EXPOSING THE 20 MEDICAL MYTHS



11:32-11:58a ET - Alex Newman - Trump Is Right! Let Syria Clean Up It's Own Mess! So says the award-winning international journalist, educator, author, consultant and CEO of Liberty Sentinel Media.







