9:06-9:28a ET - Bill Federer - Revivals, Universities, & the preaching of Jonathan Edwards plus how a painting with this caption "This have I suffered for you; now what will you do for me?" changes the life of Count Nikolaus von Zinzendorf. The nationally known speaker, best-selling author, president of Amerisearch discusses



9:32-9:42a ET - Geoff Dickens - Nets Devote 7 Hours to Trump-Ukraine, Only 46 Minutes to Hunter Biden Sweetheart Deal Deputy Research Director at the Media Research Center



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a - Dr Allison Stanger - The Russell Leng ’60 Professor of International Politics and Economics at Middlebury College discusses her new book, Whistleblowers, Honesty in America from Washington to Trump-A groundbreaking history of whistleblowing in America and an argument for its importance as a form of civil disobedience.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Matthew Bunson - Francis, cardinals urge Amazon synod to consider new ideas, including married priests. The American author of more than fifty books, a historian, professor, editor, and Roman Catholic theologian reports.



10:46-10:58a ET - Al Perrotta - Kavanaugh is back in the cross hairs of Democrats as they risk their shrinking credibility on a unsubstantiated story. And are more dominos ready to fall with the next IG report? The managing editor of The Stream.org reports.



11:06-11:29a ET - Doug Giles - Rev. Graham's evokes evangelical support...Republicans unlikely to reprise role played in Nixon exit, and

Mulvaney predicts post-impeachment landslide. Founder and Editor of ClashDaily.com discusses.



11:32-11:42a ET - Michaela Guzy - Since Hurricane Dorian struck The Abacos and Grand Bahama Labor Day weekend, relief from organizations and individuals worldwide has been pouring in. Now a Bahamian resort is committed to continued relief efforts to benefit its own neighbors. The Travel and Human Connection Expert reports



11:46-11:58a ET - Lew Uhler - The Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee talks Impeachment, and Dems abandonment of tax cuts, immigration, domestic issues and middle class revival.





