The Paracast — October 6, 2019

The Paracast — October 6, 2019
« on: Today at 04:08:42 am »
Gene and Randall present a return visit by UFO abductee Calvin Parker, one of the two men who claim to have been abducted by a UFO in Pascagoula, Mississippi on the evening of October 11, 1973. Parker and a friend, Charles Hickson, claimed that they were “conscious but paralyzed” while three “creatures” took them aboard an oval-shaped craft and subjected them to an examination before releasing them. Parker has written two books about the encounter, the first “Pascagoula — The Closest Encounter: My Story,” and the second, “Pascagoula – The Story Continues: New Evidence & New Witnesses.” Both are published by Philip Mantle. The second book also includes transcripts of hypnotic regressions of Parker that were conducted by Budd Hopkins and Kathleen Marden.


