« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Trayvon Hoax-Trial That Gave Us Black Lives Matters, The Ferguson Effect...  (Read 11 times)

blue rhino creative

  • Hero Member
  • *****
  • Posts: 503
  • Karma: +1/-2
The Trayvon Hoax-Trial That Gave Us Black Lives Matters, The Ferguson Effect...
« on: Today at 09:52:47 am »
The Trayvon Hoax-The Trial That Gave Us Black Lives Matters, The Ferguson Effect & Too Many Murders In The Name of Trayvon, Are You Ready For The Truth? 

3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:58a ET - Joel Gilbert - His new film and book release: The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America is a history changing investigative project that exposes the witness fraud at the heart of the Zimmerman case.

10:06-10:29a - Dr Wilfred Reilly - Political science professor at Kentucky State University, and author of Hate Crime Hoax discusses the cultural impact of the Travon Martin murder trial.

10:32-10:42a ET - David Dufour - October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.  62% of US Survey respondents have had their financial or personal data hacked.  Webroot’s Vice President of Engineering and Cybersecurity Expert shares details and what we can do to better protect ourselves.

10:46-10:58a ET - Jim Daly - The President of Focus on the Family talks about what happened with Bring Your Bible to School Day on Thursday and Introducing the Live Your Faith Initiative.

11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Jerry Newcombe - Marriage on the Rock or Marriage on the Rocks, asks Author of American Amnesia, on-air host and senior producer for Truth that Transforms (formerly The Coral Ridge Hour), the TV outreach of the late Dr. D. James Kennedy discusses.  Jerry's website: www.jerrynewcombe.com

11:32-11:42a ET - Lauren Barth - From carpooling to fall cleaning to keeping up with the school year’s activities, Fall is a very busy season for all families – moms in particular – but the editorial director of momtrends.com is here with tips to help you stay above the fray

11:46-11:58a ET - Steve Stirling - The Crutch of Success: From Polio to Purpose, Bringing Health & Hope to the World is about a resilient journey from an orphan with a disability to a life full of faith, love, gratitude, and hope.  He’s the President & CEO of MAP International, an international nonprofit that brings medicine and health supplies to those in need around the world.




Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Database Error

Please try again. If you come back to this error screen, report the error to an administrator.
Back