The Trayvon Hoax-The Trial That Gave Us Black Lives Matters, The Ferguson Effect & Too Many Murders In The Name of Trayvon, Are You Ready For The Truth?



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:58a ET - Joel Gilbert - His new film and book release: The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America is a history changing investigative project that exposes the witness fraud at the heart of the Zimmerman case.



10:06-10:29a - Dr Wilfred Reilly - Political science professor at Kentucky State University, and author of Hate Crime Hoax discusses the cultural impact of the Travon Martin murder trial.



10:32-10:42a ET - David Dufour - October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. 62% of US Survey respondents have had their financial or personal data hacked. Webroot’s Vice President of Engineering and Cybersecurity Expert shares details and what we can do to better protect ourselves.



10:46-10:58a ET - Jim Daly - The President of Focus on the Family talks about what happened with Bring Your Bible to School Day on Thursday and Introducing the Live Your Faith Initiative.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Jerry Newcombe - Marriage on the Rock or Marriage on the Rocks, asks Author of American Amnesia, on-air host and senior producer for Truth that Transforms (formerly The Coral Ridge Hour), the TV outreach of the late Dr. D. James Kennedy discusses. Jerry's website: www.jerrynewcombe.com



11:32-11:42a ET - Lauren Barth - From carpooling to fall cleaning to keeping up with the school year’s activities, Fall is a very busy season for all families – moms in particular – but the editorial director of momtrends.com is here with tips to help you stay above the fray



11:46-11:58a ET - Steve Stirling - The Crutch of Success: From Polio to Purpose, Bringing Health & Hope to the World is about a resilient journey from an orphan with a disability to a life full of faith, love, gratitude, and hope. He’s the President & CEO of MAP International, an international nonprofit that brings medicine and health supplies to those in need around the world.





