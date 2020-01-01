Dems Stuck On Impeachment, In 2020, What If Trump Wins and Dems Hold The House? Plus Two Years After The Vegas Shootings



9:06-9:28a ET - Dan Perkins - Dems Stuck On Impeachment, and in 2020 if they hold the House and Trumps wins Re-election, what are the chances of four more years of Impeachment Madness? With details is the author, and foreign policy expert.



9:32-9:58a ET - Megan Barth - Two Years Later, FBI Finds no clear motive for Las Vegas Shooting, Shiff caught helping to write Whistleblower complaint, and VA police officer faces discipline for alerting ICE. The co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project reports.



10:06-10:29a - Dr Warren Farrell - Some propose gun control as a deterrent. How did we get here? Author of The Boy Crisis: Why Our Boys Are Struggling and What We Can Do About It is back to discuss.



10:32-10:42a ET - Scott Thoma - Survey Finds Most Americans Are Leaving Crucial Estate Planning Decisions to Chance. Head of Client Needs Research, a financial and estate planning expert with Edward Jones shares Simple Steps Americans Can Take to Put a Legacy Strategy in Place



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Robert Mann - Professor and Manship Chair in Journalism at Louisiana State University talks about his new book, Becoming Ronald Reagan: The Rise of a Conservative Icon.



11:32-11:42a ET - Brian Boyd - Long Time U-S intelligence expert discusses what may have happened behind the scenes in the ongoing inquiry into President Trump's activities before, during and after that phone call to the Ukrainian president.



11:46-11:58a ET - Kyle Mills - Bestselling author publishes the latest in the Vince Flynn series, Lethal Agent. It’s as if a panel of US security officials said what worries them the most, and then combined their answers into 370 pages to create the most terrifying and plausible ticking time bomb scenario imaginable.



