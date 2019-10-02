« previous next »
The Dems Rush To Impeachment, Is A Constitutional Crisis Looming?

The Dems Rush To Impeachment, Is A Constitutional Crisis Looming?
October 02, 2019, 11:15:16 am
The Dems Rush To Impeachment, Is A Constitutional Crisis Looming? Weaponizing The Whistleblower, And Our Government Coming To A Full Stop 

3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Horace Cooper - Former constitutional law professor, and recognized legal commentator discusses the latest whistleblower news, and the Democrats’ rush to impeachment.

9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Fact is, Speaker Pelosi and Dems Have Wanted Impeachment Before Trump Even Took Office says the Co-Founder and President of the Tea Party Patriots discusses.

9:46-9:58a ET - Rob Natelson - What Does the Constitution Say About Impeachment? The Senior Fellow in Constitutional Jurisprudence at the Independence Institute, and a former constitutional law professor explains

10:06-10:29a - James Hirsen - Dems cannot beat Trump at the ballot box, so the impeachment frenzy continues. The bestselling author, media and legal analyst discusses the latest

10:32-10:42a ET - Rhian Horgan - Although more than 17 million baby boomers have successfully saved for retirement, the American retirement crisis is still prevalent with 50% of retirees say running out of money is their #1 fear.  Retirement & Financial Expert, Founder and CEO of Kindur discusses.

10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Barr - Clinton Impeachment Manager, former CIA Analyst, Member of Congress, and US Attorney comments on the latest impeachment developments and Pres. Trump’s whistleblower. 

11:06-11:29a ET - Robert Curry - This is the one book every American patriot should read - both Democrat and Republican, says the author of Reclaiming Common Sense, Finding Truth in a Post-Truth World.

11:32-11:58a ET - Betty Maxwell - The Georgia farm girl Proves Determination, Commitment & A Little Faith Can Take You on Unexpected Adventures like becoming Miss America.




