Is Saudi Arabia An Ally, Hillary Leading Fundraiser Attorney For Muslin Sympathizer, Relentless Pursuit For Impeachment and Viral Videos



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - John Guandolo - Is Saudi Arabia an Ally and Hillary Clinton Leading Fundraiser is Attorney for Muslim Sympathizer. President and Founder of Understanding and author of Islam's Deception: The Truth About Sharia has details.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jeff Crouere - Ever since he burst upon the political scene, the political establishment has been targeting Donald Trump. The harassment of the 45th President is relentless. The Cajun Crusher, host of the award-winning Ring Side Politics and the Louisiana’s favorite son discusses.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a - Dr Jerry Newcombe - Marriage on the Rock or Marriage on the Rocks, asks Author of American Amnesia, on-air host and senior producer for Truth that Transforms (formerly The Coral Ridge Hour), the TV outreach of the late Dr. D. James Kennedy discusses. Jerry's website: www.jerrynewcombe.com



10:32-10:58a ET - Julio Rivera - The business and political strategist, columnist and Editorial Director for Reactionary Times blows the whistle on the Whistleblower, and is Biden finished? Now What?



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Allison Stanger - The Russell Leng ’60 Professor of International Politics and Economics at Middlebury College discusses her new book, Whistleblowers, Honesty in America from Washington to Trump-A groundbreaking history of whistleblowing in America and an argument for its importance as a form of civil disobedience.



11:32-11:58a ET - Clifford Pickover - ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: An Illustrated history takes readers on a vast tour through the world of artificial intelligence – past, present and the future. The award winning author has published more than 50 books, on topics ranging from science and mathematics to religion, art, and history.



