9:06-9:28a ET - BML Sunday News Review - Forget about “due process,” the media and Dems once again ignoring the rule of law. Whistleblower Complications, Biden will suffer, does that leave Warren as the last woman standing?



9:32-9:58a ET - Carl Gallups - Dems insist on “fact patterns” and are they not displaying their own fact patterns? The former decorated Florida law enforcement officer, senior pastor of Hickory Hammock Baptist Church in Milton, FL, an Amazon Top 60 bestselling author, and a conservative talk radio host discusses.



10:06-10:29a - Barry Zitto - Just 3 years after signing a record breaking MLB contract, he found himself at the bottom looking up. In his new book, Curveball, the Cy Young Award Winner and 2-time World Series Champion shares how he discovered his purpose and realized he could be loved no matter what.



10:32-10:42a ET - George Carneal - He is the author of the book, From ***** to Christ: My Journey Into The Light.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews Abominable and Judy



11:06-11:29a ET - Bob Kuttner - The columnist and American Prospect cofounder makes the forceful stand that, aside from the daily media-baiting hijinks and outrages, the Trump administration has seriously eroded many of the bulwarks of American-style democracy.



11:32-11:58a ET - Clive Wynne - In DOG IS LOVE: Why and How Your Dog Loves You the pioneering canine behaviorist reveals that dogs’ capacity for love, not their intelligence or submissiveness, lies at the heart of the human-canine relationship.



