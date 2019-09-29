Gene and Randall present Mack Maloney, a prolific author of military fiction with a long-time interest in UFOs and the paranormal. He has, so far, written three fact books on these subjects, including “UFOs in Wartime” and “Beyond Area 51.” In addition to his books, Mack was also a columnist for Turner Broadcasting’s TruTV.com Conspiratorium website, 2012-2015, worked as a consultant to the U.S. government on anti-terrorist programs and is a member of the rock band, Sky Club. Mack is a native of Dorchester, Mass. and a graduate of Emerson College.