The Latest Biden Bombshell, How Long Can Deep State Hold The Con, Classic Dem Projection and Sen DeMint On Conservative-Knowing What To Keep



9:06-9:28a ET - Liz Peek - What do the Dems have to show for America giving them the house? Their desperation for power is hurting all of us, Biden’s “achilles hill” and Trump gaining among Hispanics. The Fox News contributor and former top ranked Wall Street analyst has all the details.



9:32-9:58a ET - Sen Jim DeMint - Former Senator and current Chairman for the Conservative Partnership Institute talks about his new book, Conservative, Knowing what to Keep.



10:06-10:29a - Jeremy Camp - The award winning artist who holds the title for most #1s among solo artists on the Christian Airplay chart talks about his latest CD, The Story’s Not Over and the biopic feature film about his life, I STILL BELIEVE, which chronicles Camp’s personal story of love, loss and faith.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Andrew Hershey - September is National Pain Awareness Month and we have Scientific Experts here to discuss a new Pediatric Migraine App.



10:46-10:58a ET - Danny Huerta - The VP of parenting and youth at Focus on the Family talks about Bring Your Bible To School Day next Thursday October 3rd.



11:06-11:58a ET - Jonathan Cahn - The Messianic Rabbi caused a worldwide stir with the release of The New York Times best seller, The Harbinger, and then The Mystery of the Shemitah, The Book of Mysteries, and The Paradigm. He now presents The Oracle, The Jubilean Mysteries Unveiled that demonstrates how God has used specific times and individuals like Mark Twain, Presidents Truman and Trump to fully redeem Israel.



