Joe Biden’s Nightmare Just Beginning, Dems Impeachment Addiction, & Harm To Our National Security



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Bob Beauprez - The former Colorado congressman and businessman talks about the Dems Impeachment addiction, Joe Biden’s Nightmare, and the Ukrainian boomerang.



9:32-9:58a ET - Megan Barth - Joe Biden’s Nightmare Just Beginning, Ukrainian President Refutes Dems Allegations Of “Being Pressured,” and have Dems Harmed Our National Security? The co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project reports



10:06-10:29a - Jerome Hudson - The regular writer for Human Events, Breitbart News, the Daily Caller and who has been a guest on the Fox News Channel talks about his new book, 50 Things They Don’t Want You To Know.’



10:32-10:42a ET - Nick Graff - As our schedules get crazy with fall activities and holidays, it can be a challenge to stay on track with better food choices. The Director of Culinary Research and Development with Noodles & Company offers some better food choices.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - General Robert Spalding - Former Senior Director for Strategic Planning at the National Security Council talks Iran/Saudi Arabia, China Relations and economic and national security.



11:32-11:58a ET - Lisa Tawn Bergren - God Gave Us the Bible Introduces Children to the STORY of Stories—The Love Story Between God and His People. The best-selling author of more than 40 books, including God Gave Us You, God Gave Us Easter (a USA Today bestseller) and the beloved God Gave Us children's series which has sold more than 2.5 million copies



