9:06-9:28a ET - Michelle Malkin - #1 New York Times bestselling author’s stunning new book called, “Open Borders, Inc.: Who’s Funding America’s Destruction?” She tracks 400+ non-profits, religious charities, legal organizations, political lobbying groups, businesses, and government contractors involved in the push for illegal immigration and open borders.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - The lefts obsession with impeaching Trump is now on full display. Will they rue the day? The Co-Founder and President of the Tea Party Patriots discusses.



9:46-9:58a ET - Phil Haney - Another Failed Tactic of The Far Left Lunatics! Founding Member of the Department of Homeland Security and Author of the book: "See Something, Say Nothing," discusses



10:06-10:29a - James Hirsen - The Bestselling author, media and legal analyzes the Agenda behind the ‘Climate Strikes.’



10:32-10:42a ET - Andrew Levy - September is national childhood cancer awareness month and this year, a film maker, a familiar company and a robotic duck have teamed up to produce an amazing a full-length documentary called ‘Moments of Joy.



10:46-10:58a ET - Joel Gilbert - His new film and book release: The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America is a history changing investigative project that exposes the witness fraud at the heart of the Zimmerman case.



11:06-11:29a ET - Gene McGuire - Unshackled: A Remarkable Journey To Finding Life's Meaning From Prison And Releasing The Guilt, Shame And Bitterness Of The Past. The speaker, author and community advocate, shares his remarkable story and hope.



11:32-11:42a ET - Joe Boyle - A new independent study looks at how cell phones can be a dangerous workplace distraction and how most businesses lack an effective policy for cell phone use while at work. CEO of Truce Software reports



11:46-11:58a ET - Tim Lucas - Liquid Church tells the fascinating story of a New Jersey church that began "on accident" and grew into one of America's 100 Fastest-Growing Churches, with over 5,000 in weekly attendance and more than 2,400 baptisms to date. The pastor and author discusses.







