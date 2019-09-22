Gene and Randall present a fascinating visit with George P. Hansen, author of a trendsetting work, “The Trickster and the Paranormal.” George was professionally employed in parapsychology laboratories for eight years — three at the Rhine Research Center in Durham, North Carolina, and five at Psychophysical Research Laboratories in Princeton, New Jersey. His experiments included remote viewing, card guessing, ganzfeld, electronic random number generators, séance phenomena, and ghosts. He has been active in a number of psychic, UFO, and New Age organizations, and he helped found a skeptics group. His papers in scientific journals cover mathematical statistics, fraud and deception, the skeptics movement, conjurors in parapsychology, and exposés of hoaxes. He is also member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians. With such a wide range of potential topics, this is a show you won’t want to miss!