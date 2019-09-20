Making America Free Again - Remembering Constitution Day, & Christine Blasey Ford’s Lies, and the Father of Lies Dems



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - John Whitehead - Remembering Constitution Day to Make America Free Again and How Martial Law Is Masquerading as Law & Order. Constitutional attorney and author is founder and president of The Rutherford Institute and author of "Battlefield America: The War on the American People."



9:32-9:58a ET - John Zmirak - Christine Blasey Ford’s Lies, and the Father of Lies, plus Mayor Pete’s father revealed, like father like son? The Senior Editor of The Stream.org has the details



10:06-10:29a - Gregory Wrightstone - The Geologist, Climate Contrarian and author of Inconvenient Facts says Forbes magazine has attributed a whole new list of negative effects to “climate change,” including lost productivity, violent crime, and “cognitive decline," and NBC climate confessions.



10:32-10:42a ET - Nicole Neily - Erosion of 1st Amendment Protections Taking Toll on Academic Diversity explains the President and Founder of Speech First.



10:46-10:58a ET - Jeff Johnston - California Legislature is now telling pastors how to respond to LGBTQ matters and New York City Council moves to repeal conversion therapy ban. The Issues Analyst at Focus on the Family discusses.



11:06-11:29a ET - Barry Zitto - Just 3 years after signing a record breaking MLB contract, he found himself at the bottom looking up. In his new book, Curveball, the Cy Young Award Winner and 2-time World Series Champion shares how he discovered his purpose and realized he could be loved no matter what.



11:32-11:58a ET - Matt Thomas - Educator, pastor, college president and author talks about his new book, Completing Project Me, How Understanding God’s Perspective Changes Yours.

