9:06-9:29a ET - Dr Wilfred Reilly - Political science professor at Kentucky State University, and author of Hate Crime Hoax talks Impeachment of Pres Trump and now Justice Kavanaugh. Plus Donna Brazil drawing ire of leftists for not calling Pres Trump racist.



9:32-9:58a ET - Megan Barth - Lewandowski stonewalls House Judiciary Committee, IG has referred James Comey for criminal prosecution and Andrew McCabe Rejects finding and conclusion of IG Report. The co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project reports



10:06-10:29a - Michelle Malkin - #1 New York Times bestselling author’s stunning new book called, “Open Borders, Inc.: Who’s Funding America’s Destruction?” She tracks 400+ non-profits, religious charities, legal organizations, political lobbying groups, businesses, and government contractors involved in the push for illegal immigration and open borders.



10:32-10:42a ET - Ray Kerins - Country music superstar, Luke Bryan is no stranger to celebrating America’s hard-working farmers. At this year’s, Bayer Presents Luke Bryan Farm Tour, tour sponsor Bayer will join him in toasting U.S. farmers with its Here’s To The Farmer campaign. The Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Bayer shares



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Stephen Kinzer - Award winning foreign correspondent shares the full story of this secret operation for the first time in his new book, POISONER IN CHIEF: Sidney Gottlieb and the CIA Search for Mind Control.



11:32-11:42a ET - John Scherer - Trump administration plans to ban the sale of flavored electronic cigarettes, but is it enough? He founded The Video Professor company in 1987 and remains one of the most recognized and sought-after direct marketing professionals in the country.



11:46-11:58a ET - Jackie Gingrich Cushman - OUR BROKEN AMERICA: Why Both Sides Need to Stop Ranting and Start Listening. She says, the idea of our nation marching toward civil war is very real. This is a wake-up call for our nation. The syndicated columnist for Creators Syndicate and the daughter of former leads and Presidential candidate, Newt Gingrich says, “Together, we can change politics and save our nation.”





