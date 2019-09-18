What Do Mark Twain, Presidents Harry Truman and Donald Trump All Have In Common? Would You Believe, It All Has To Do With The Restoration Of The Nation Of Israel.



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:58a ET - Jonathan Cahn - The Messianic Rabbi caused a worldwide stir with the release of The New York Times best seller, The Harbinger, and then The Mystery of the Shemitah, The Book of Mysteries, and The Paradigm. He now presents The Oracle, The Jubilean Mysteries Unveiled that demonstrates how God has used specific times and individuals like Mark Twain, Presidents Truman and Trump to fully redeem Israel.



10:06-10:29a - James Hirsen - The Bestselling author, media and legal analyzes the latest Kavanaugh political hit and cries for impeachment. On what basis?



10:32-10:42a ET - Bart Liro - It comes as no surprise that retirement is typically one of the most stressful life events people encounter. In fact, planning and succeeding in your later years is a more complex equation today than from prior generations. The investment director of Cetera Financial Group's portfolio solutions team has details



10:46-10:58a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - TheCo-Founder and President of the Tea Party Patriotssays, “The absurdity of the allegations made by the New York Times is striking. This witch-hunt against Kavanaugh must end!



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Richard Fitzgibbons - His latest book, HABITS FOR A HEALTHY MARRIAGE seeks to bring healing and understanding to marriages, providing couples with concrete ways to identify weak points in their relationship and seek to create virtuous habits in place of bad ones.



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Cindy McGovern - The CEO and author details the 5-Steps You Need To Win at Work, politics, reputation management, branding and more.





