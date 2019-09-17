The True Motives Behind the Soleimani Assassination: What You’re Not Being Told

The assassination of Iran’s most popular and powerful military leader has stoked fears of World War III.

long-standing efforts by prominent neoconservatives in the U.S. as well as the Israel lobby and Israeli government to prod the U.S. into a major war with Iran.

the U.S. airstrike targeting the Quds Force leader came just a few months after Israel tried but failed to assassinate the general.

The report claimed that “there is an American-Israeli agreement” that Soleimani is a “threat to the two countries’ interests in the region” and was published by the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida, which is widely considered to be “an Israeli platform for conveying messages to other countries in the Middle East,” according to Israeli media.