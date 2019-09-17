Forget Russia, Are You Ready For The Real Story of 2020 Election Tampering? What’s New On TV This Fall & Our Weekly Viral Videos Report



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Mark Meckler - Forget Russia – Here’s the Real, Ignored Story of 2020 Election Tampering. President of Citizens of Self-Governance/Convention of States, grassroots activist, and Daily Caller opinion contributor explains.



9:32-9:42a ET - Dr Christopher Gildemeister - Parent’s TV Council Researcher gives us a of Sneak Peek of What's new on TV this fall



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a - General Robert Spalding - Former Senior Director for Strategic Planning at the National Security Council talks Iran/Saudi Arabia, China Relations and economic and national security.



10:32-10:42a ET - Frances Messano - New Report Explores Why Latino Education Entrepreneurs Remain Underrepresented and Under-funded. The Senior Managing Partner of NewSchools Venture Fund has details.



10:46-10:58a ET - Al Perrotta - Kavanaugh is back in the cross hairs of Democrats as they risk their shrinking credibility on a unsubstantiated story. And are more dominos, beside McCabe ready to fall with the next IG report? The managing editor of The Stream.org reports.



11:06-11:29a ET - Mario DeMatteo - Tragic Accident Inspires this author to pen a graphic Bible Story on the apostle Paul. Set in a futuristic world and featuring Scriptures and cartoon characters, this adaptation will captivate young readers while teaching biblical values.



11:32-11:58a ET - Linwood Barclay - New York Times bestselling author of 18 previous novels presents, ELEVATOR PITCH, a riveting suspense story that will make you think seriously about taking the stairs…forever.





