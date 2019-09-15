Sunday TV News Review, Dems Push For Bigger Gov’t As The Solution To America’s Big Problems, Bolton’s Departure and Overcomer Star Shari Rigby Visits.



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - BML Sunday News Review - Dems make it clear, It’s all about bigger gov’t that will solve our problems from Impeachment to gun control, gov’t controlled health care and legalized illegal immigration.



9:32-9:42a ET - Will Ruger - With Bolton’s departure, what does it mean to the Trump foreign policy. Vice President of Research and Policy at the Charles Koch Institute and veterans of the War in Afghanistan discusses.



9:46-9:58a ET - Shari Rigby - Author, actress and Overcomer star, stops in to talk about the movie and why it’s fast becoming everyone’s new favorite Kendrick Brother’s film



10:06-10:29a - John Lott - World Recognized Expert on Guns and Crime, President of Crime Prevention Research Center shares why the gun debate is mired, congress’ ideas for gun control and red flag laws.



10:32-10:42a ET - Antigone Davis & Collin Robinson - Facebook and the National PTA is helping parents navigate the digital age. Head of Global Safety at Facebook and PTA Connected Ambassador & National PTA Board Member share.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews The Goldfinch, IT Chapter Two and Don’t Let Go.



11:06-11:29a ET - Judy Knotts - Homeless people can be some of life’s greatest teachers says the author of You Are My Brother: Lessons Learned Embracing a Homeless Community. She is sharing those stories and the lessons she has learned from living among homeless people in her memoir.



11:32-11:58a ET - Ben Cooley - He co-founded the non-profit organization Hope for Justice which recently made international news for uncovering the largest modern day slavery ring in the United Kingdom. He talks about his new book, Relentless Pursuit: Fuel Your Passion and Fulfill Your Mission

