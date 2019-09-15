After 12 years, Gene and Randall present the return of Jeff Belanger, an author, adventurer, and considered one of the most visible paranormal researchers today. He’s the Emmy-nominated host, writer, and producer of the New England Legends series which debuted on PBS in October of 2013, and the weekly New England Legends Podcast. Since 1997, Jeff has interviewed thousands of eyewitnesses to paranormal occurrences, and has written a number of books on these subjects, including such best-sellers as The World’s Most Haunted Places. His beat includes ghosts, Bigfoot, UFOs and other strange phenomena. Jeff is considered the ultimate insider and knows how to connect with people from all walks of life when it comes to the unexplained.