Regardless Of What The MSM Says, The Trump Economy & Policies Keep Winning, 911 Memories & The McCabe Domino Getting Ready To Fall



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET-Steve Cortes-The former CNN Commentator and Trump campaign operator discusses the Dem Debate, Bolton out and big wins in North Carolina. What does that say about 2020?



9:32-9:58a ET-Paul Kengor-18 years after 911, is America suffering from Amnesia? The 2ndAmerican Revolution is here. and Dems Impeachment dividing their house. The professor of political science and executive director of The Center for Vision & Values at Grove City College talks.



10:06-10:29a-Sara Carter-Andrew McCabe facing criminal charges? Is this the first of several more dominos? John Durham report coming that includes James Comey, FISA abuse and additional players in probe. National and international award-winning Investigative reporter, Fellow with The Independent Women’s Forum and Fox News Contributor has the details



10:32-10:42a ET-Lew Uhler-The Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee notes the contrarian nature of the MSM, labor force success, and the nature of a small government.



10:46-10:58a ET-Rob Jackson-The Counselor at Focus on the Family discusses the Biblical difference between submitting to your husband and your husband controlling you.



11:06-11:29a ET-Lauren Wright-The Associate Research Scholar and Lecturer at the Woodrow Wilson School and Department of Politics at Princeton University presents her analyses of last night’s Democratic debate.



11:32-11:58a ET- Lowell Ponte-Will America Soon Fall, Like Ancient Rome? The former Think Tank Futurist, Former Roving Editor at Reader’s Digest and author discusses.





