Big Tech Meets Big Brother, Social Credit Scores & Gun Control. Plus, Designifying 911, and SCOTUS on Asylum Restrictions



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Michael Rechtenwald - The former NYU Professor, and author discusses, Big Tech Meets Big Brother, Social Credit Scores & Gun Control.



9:32-9:58a ET - Megan Barth - The Media’s Determination to Designify 911, Even Senators Can’t Bring Themselves To Acknowledge The Memorial, plus SCOTUS to the rescue on asylum restrictons. The co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project reports



10:06-10:29a - Ken Harrison - Leader of Promise Keepers Calls Men to Faith and Action Through Biblical, Masculine Servanthood, as detailed in his new book, The Rise of the Servant Kings.



10:32-10:42a ET - Sean Scatturo - Each Year, It Seems There Are More Changes To Health Insurance—Making It More Confusing Than Ever For Consumers. USAA’s Director of Insurance Advice is here to clear things up



10:46-10:58a ET - Pastor Robert Jeffress - Is Heaven Real? Where is it? What will we do there? How do we get there? Just some of the basic questions our kids and some adults would like answered. The Sr Pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, Tx talks about his new book, A Place Called Heaven For Kids.



11:06-11:29a ET - Doug Badger - Former White House and U.S. Senate policy adviser and currently a senior fellow at the Galen Institute says exacerbating wasteful government spending is not the answer to healthcare reform being proffered by the Dems.



11:32-11:58a ET - Michael Volpe - The author of Search and Destroy: Inside the Campaign Against Brett Kavanaugh talks about his new book. He covers legal news in Washington as the D.C. Business of Law Reporter at The National Law Journal





