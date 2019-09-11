« previous next »
Why Questions Still Remain 18 Years Later, Bernie's Criminal Justice Reform...

Why Questions Still Remain 18 Years Later, Bernie’s Criminal Justice Reform-Pure Fantasy and Senators Ignore Radical Islam Held At 911 Memorial Just Days Before 911

3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - The award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker looks at 911 in the rear view mirror, 18 years later.  What do we refuse to learn?

9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Why Bernie's 'criminal justice reform' is a fantasy. The Co-Founder and President of the Tea Party Patriots discusses.

9:46-9:58a ET - Dan Perkins - No mention of radical Islam was made by any senators during Monday’s Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing — uniquely held at the National 9/11 Memorial. With details is the author, and foreign policy expert.

10:06-10:29a - James Hirsen - The Bestselling author, media and legal analyst reports, Bernie Sanders Turns Into Bernie Sanger. 

10:32-10:42a ET - Tirrell Whitley - CEO of Liquid Soul and Executive Director of “Brian Banks” talks about The Multicultural Media Correspondents Association, an advocacy organization leading a national call to increase media diversity.

10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.

11:06-11:29a ET - James Hasson - Author of Stand Down: How Social Justice Warriors Are Sabotaging Our Nation’s Military and Retired Afghanistan Army Capt. remembers where he was during the horrific events that transpired on September 11th 2001.

11:32-11:58a ET - Ryan Lovelace - The author of Search and Destroy: Inside the Campaign Against Brett Kavanaugh talks about his new book. He covers legal news in Washington as the D.C. Business of Law Reporter at The National Law Journal


