9:06-9:28a ET - John Zmirak - For the media, there are no radicals on the left, no extremists, and there’s hardly even a “left.” And Mass Shootings continue to Cause Mass Delusions. The Stream.org’s Senior Editor discusses.



9:32-9:42a ET - Ross Marchand - US Taxpayer will likely come out on the losing side of the latest potential government shut down. The Director of Policy for Taxpayers Protection Alliance explains



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a - Bill Federer - Jerusalem destroyed by Rome -then Rome devastated by Volcano, Fire, Plague plus, Byzantine and Ottoman Empires, and Mustafa Kemal Ataturk "Father of Modern Republic of Turkey." The nationally known speaker, best-selling author, president of Amerisearch shares a few American Minute highlights



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Stuart Hoffman - With September being national TBI Month, it is an important time to understand the common causes and symptoms of traumatic brain injury. Scientific Program Manager at the Office of Research & Development with the Department of Veterans Affairs discusses



10:46-10:58a ET - Stephen Kendrick - The producer of the A+ Cinematic rated Movie, Overcomer shares insider info on the movie that families are laughing, crying, enjoying and understanding more about identity.



11:06-11:29a ET - Trevor Loudon - The Enemies Within our Government and The Church. Trump vs the largely Marxist Deep State and just how many congress members can pass a background check? The Socialism Expert is the Author of “Barack Obama and the Enemies Within” and “The Enemies Within: Communists, Socialists and Progressives in the U.S. Congress”



11:32-11:58a ET - Anne Beiler - The founder of Auntie Anne’s Pretzels talks about her new book, The Secret Lies Within: An Inside Out Look at Overcoming Trauma and Finding Purpose in the Pain. This is her personal story of growing up in a strict Amish community

