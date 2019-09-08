Sunday TV News Review, Dems Coming Back To Town With Impeachment On Their Minds, Maybe Gun Control , And Yes, The Budget, Oh My!



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - BML Sunday News Review - President cancels Taliban Peace Summit at Camp David, Dems Insist on Impeachment, Gun Control solutions and Are you ready for the next deficit hikje?



9:32-9:58a ET - Eddie Scarry - If you hate Uber say "yeah" and Comedy is no longer about making people laugh. It's about social justice — unless you're Dave Chappelle. The commentary writer for the Washington Examiner shares.



9:46-9:58a ET - Judge Jeanine Pirro - Picking up where her #1 New York Times bestseller, Liars, Leakers and Liberals, left off, the Judge exposes the latest chapter in the unfolding liberal attack on our most basic values. She discusses her latest book, Radicals, Resistance and Revenge.



10:06-10:29a - Kasey Pipes - In his recently released book, After the Fall: The Remarkable Comeback of Richard Nixon the former advisor to President George W. Bush, explains how the press is trying to recreate Watergate. If Watergate is what they want, maybe they should change their target?



10:32-10:42a ET - Lew Uhler - The Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee says Hong Kong’s stand is paying off, adding additional pressure on Beijing, and talk of recession is pure politics.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews IT Chapter Two, and Brittany Runs A Marathon.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Jerry Newcome - Did Jefferson Really Edit Out the Miracles from his Bible? And Why Saving Sex for Marriage is good for Marriage. Author of American Amnesia, on-air host and senior producer for Truth that Transforms (formerly The Coral Ridge Hour), the TV outreach of the late Dr. D. James Kennedy discusses.



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Chris Thurman - In a world that is veering dangerously off course from what it calls “truth” comes a classic work that unmasks the lies we unwittingly believe, lies that destroy us and ultimately damage our emotional health, relationships, and spiritual life. The psychologist, bestselling author, and sought-after speaker discusses.





